Certuity LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Certuity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 108.5% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.63. 461,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,556. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.41 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.56. The firm has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.