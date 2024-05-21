United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading Down 4.5%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $42.49. 88,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 259,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.45.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,753,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $23,433,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in United States Cellular by 101.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 365,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,395,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 186,183 shares during the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

