Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Up 2.9%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 146,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 185,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 82,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

