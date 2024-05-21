New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Down 5%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.83. 170,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 298,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New Found Gold

New Found Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $736.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in New Found Gold by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,805,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 348,520 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the third quarter worth $52,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 144.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Found Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.