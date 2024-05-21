Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.37. 384,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,760,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNMD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $586.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $168,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

