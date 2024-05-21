AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Price Up 3.2%

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.51 and last traded at $83.40. 53,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 246,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZZ. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Get AZZ alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 131.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 253.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.