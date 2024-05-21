Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $919.57 and last traded at $919.00. Approximately 1,963,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,050,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $903.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $913.12 and its 200-day moving average is $633.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $51,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

