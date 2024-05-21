Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 0.7%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.87. Approximately 7,786,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 47,714,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $164,002,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 38.2% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 123,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 79,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.