Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $430.50 and last traded at $428.90. Approximately 5,547,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 21,252,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

