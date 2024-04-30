Wrapped BNB Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $567.88 or 0.00942040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $885.90 million and $267.49 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,560,003 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

