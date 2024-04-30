Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Whitbread Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of WTB traded up GBX 120 ($1.51) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,167 ($39.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,697. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,995 ($37.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of £5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,873.96, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,248.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,370.12.

Insider Transactions at Whitbread

In other news, insider Shelley Roberts purchased 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,575 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £14,907.75 ($18,725.98). Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

