QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading 3.7% Higher

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. 72,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 371,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QNST. B. Riley began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Trading Up 7.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.14.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 273,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,766 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 300,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,129 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 61,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.