Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Argus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Argus from $580.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.30.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $11.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,466. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

