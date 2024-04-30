WK Kellogg (KLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect WK Kellogg to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. WK Kellogg has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WK Kellogg to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. WK Kellogg has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLG

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.