Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Rises By 21.6%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Capstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Capstone Companies stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Capstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $551,004.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.37.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfacessmart mirrors and standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors.

