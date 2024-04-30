Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $65,166.99 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.13 or 0.04911757 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00053787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003226 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

