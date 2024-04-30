McAdam LLC Has $328,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 589.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $256.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.97. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.