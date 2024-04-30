McAdam LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

