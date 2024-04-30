Aritzia (ATZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Aritzia to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.
Aritzia Stock Up 5.3 %
ATZ opened at C$35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$44.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.60.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total transaction of C$63,409.92. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.