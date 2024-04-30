Qtum Price Hits $3.74 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $392.22 million and approximately $55.56 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00006120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.69 or 0.04916216 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00054244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00020623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003225 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.