Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $3.10 on Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. Elastos has a total market cap of $68.25 million and approximately $417,468.98 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00005061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,520,281 coins and its circulating supply is 22,040,400 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

