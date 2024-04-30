Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Select Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Water Solutions to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.66. Select Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Select Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Water Solutions news, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $77,026.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $77,026.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares in the company, valued at $702,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $398,053 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

