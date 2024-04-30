Glencore plc Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Glencore Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:GLCNF opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.
Glencore Company Profile
