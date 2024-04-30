BMO Capital Markets Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $575.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $535.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.15.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $527.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $539.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

