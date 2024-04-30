The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

Progressive stock opened at $206.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.44. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $216.21.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.