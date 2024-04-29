Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,765 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $168,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after buying an additional 1,179,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE EW opened at $86.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

