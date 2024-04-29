Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Declines By 24.1%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,343,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 7,041,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Price Performance
ZHAOF stock remained flat at $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $1.47.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile
