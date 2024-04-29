Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Declines By 24.1%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,343,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 7,041,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Price Performance

ZHAOF stock remained flat at $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold and silver products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. It offers gold bullions under the Zhaojin brand.

