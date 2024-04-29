Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Short Interest Update

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Gamer Pakistan Stock Down 1.2 %
GPAK stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Gamer Pakistan has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.39.
Gamer Pakistan Company Profile
