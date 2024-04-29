Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of FNMA opened at $1.46 on Monday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

