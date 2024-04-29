Krystal Biotech (KRYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $189.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.82. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,961.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

