Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.6 %
GWO stock opened at C$40.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.19. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$37.06 and a one year high of C$45.18.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.11.
In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10. Also, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$214,750.00. Insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 70.57% of the company’s stock.
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
