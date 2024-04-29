Socket Mobile (SCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter.

SCKT stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Socket Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

