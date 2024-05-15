48,578 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,352,000 after buying an additional 1,019,403 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410,848 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,506,000 after acquiring an additional 174,883 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.37. 4,025,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,083,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

