Innova Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 259.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.6% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,561,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,273,656. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.22. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $326.02 and a fifty-two week high of $451.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.