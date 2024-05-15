Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.51 and a 200-day moving average of $174.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $196.76.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

