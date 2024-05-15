IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Sells 15,073 Shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the quarter. Hywin accounts for about 0.2% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Hywin were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Hywin Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of HYW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 3,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,242. Hywin Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.
About Hywin
