IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Sells 15,073 Shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the quarter. Hywin accounts for about 0.2% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Hywin were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Hywin Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HYW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 3,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,242. Hywin Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.

