Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,353 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.0% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 64.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.17. 3,452,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,257,542. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

