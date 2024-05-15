Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Invests $253,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,141,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $5.69 on Wednesday, reaching $540.32. The company had a trading volume of 175,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,750. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.12 and a 200-day moving average of $493.35. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $543.13. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

