Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. 5,065,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,505,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

