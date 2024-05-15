Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Invests $272,000 in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,495 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

EGY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. 607,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,214. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $658.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.32.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.53 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

