IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Makes New $67,000 Investment in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. ATRenew comprises about 0.0% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Separately, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,174,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RERE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,023. ATRenew Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $545.58 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. Equities analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

