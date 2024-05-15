Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Uber Technologies by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,247,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,439,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $82.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.