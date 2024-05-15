979 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total transaction of $1,084,910.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $331.18. The stock had a trading volume of 259,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,724. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $335.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.01 and its 200 day moving average is $265.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

