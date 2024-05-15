Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 377,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

