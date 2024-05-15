Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.38.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.47. 1,054,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.49. The stock has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $214.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

