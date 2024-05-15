Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,964 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $66,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 45.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,338 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. 2,250,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,215,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.35.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

