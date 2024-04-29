Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 10.8% in April

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 55,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Allot Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Allot Communications stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $82.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

