Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Independence Contract Drilling is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.89 million. On average, analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

NYSE:ICD opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Independence Contract Drilling



Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

