U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.97.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

