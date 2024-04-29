Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Ivanhoe Mines to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05).

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$20.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.75. The company has a market cap of C$25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$9.89 and a 12-month high of C$20.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. In related news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. Corporate insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

